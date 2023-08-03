Mavaza: Chamisaguity Has Backfired Badly

By Dr Masimba Mavaza | The recent disqualification of 12 Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) candidates from participating in the forthcoming National Assembly elections has stirred up heated debate, with accusations and finger-pointing being thrown around. However, upon closer examination, it becomes evident that the blame squarely rests on CCC’s shoulders due to their self-imposed “strategic ambiguity” and poor organizational preparation.

CCC’s tactic of “strategic ambiguity,” as claimed by party leader Nelson Chamisa, aimed to safeguard candidates and prevent infiltration by ZANU PF. However, this tactic backfired when the candidates submitted their nomination forms at the last minute, exposing the party’s lack of preparation despite the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) providing ample time for the nomination process.

The party’s delay in submitting their papers was a result of their lack of internal structure and reliance on Chamisa alone to handle all candidates. This disorganization is a fault of their own making, and their attempt to blame ZANU PF for disqualifying the 12 is unjustified.

In reality, CCC’s failure to meet basic electoral obligations and their lack of coordination and strategy highlight a political entity caught in a whirlwind of confusion and disorganization. Such inefficiency raises concerns about their capability to govern effectively if given the chance.

Chamisa’s approach to CCC leadership has been criticized for sidelining other party members like Biti and NCUBE, showcasing his dictatorial tendencies. This selfishness has caused confusion during the nomination process, affecting CCC’s chances in the upcoming elections.

The blame game employed by CCC is not only frivolous but also misleading. By avoiding responsibility for their mishaps and pointing fingers at others, CCC seeks sympathy and attempts to challenge election results. This tactic of using the courts to correct their sloppiness is an abuse of the legal system.

The glaring oversight of one of CCC’s candidates being caught on camera in Harare when the Nomination Court in Bulawayo closed further undermines the credibility of CCC’s claims. It paints a vivid picture of a party lacking coordination, foresight, and strategy.

Democracy demands accountability, capability, and competency, qualities that CCC has failed to exhibit in its handling of the nomination process. The strategy of ambiguity has only led to confusion and chaos within the party, earning them the title of “Convergence of Confused Citizens.”

The blame for the delay in the CCC 12 rests solely on CCC’s shoulders due to their self-imposed “strategic ambiguity” and organizational shortcomings. Instead of pointing fingers at others, CCC should take responsibility for its actions and learn from its mistakes to improve and gain the trust of the electorate in the future. Zimbabwe’s future depends on the ability of political parties to prioritize development and democracy, rather than engaging in blame games and disorganization.

