Supreme Court Reinstates 12 CCC Candidates Barred By The High Court

By A Correspondent| In a recent development, the Supreme Court has overturned the decision of the Bulawayo High Court to bar 12 Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) candidates and four others from participating in the upcoming parliamentary elections on August 23.

A three-panel bench, presided by Justice Tendai Uchena, unanimously reached the decision to allow the CCC candidates to contest in the elections.

Justice Uchena stated, “This is a unanimous decision of the court. After carefully considering SEB 59/23, appeals be and are hereby allowed with costs. Judgment of the court a quo be set aside. The (High Court) applications are hereby dismissed with costs. Reasons to follow.”

The Bulawayo High Court had previously disqualified the 12 CCC candidates, claiming that they submitted their nomination papers after the 4 PM deadline on June 21. However, the candidates have vehemently denied this accusation.

Following the Supreme Court’s ruling, Finance Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube, along with 11 other Zanu PF candidates, who were initially set to win their seats uncontested, will now have to participate in the August 23 polls.

The bench, comprised of Justices Uchena, Alfas Chitakunye, and Hlekani Mwayera, has stated that the detailed reasons behind their judgment will be provided in due course.

