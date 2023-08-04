Saintfloew To Perform In Chiredzi

CHIREDZI-Man of the moment Tawanda Mambo a.k.a Saintfloew, will perform at Madokero Gardens in Chiredzi this Saturday.

Club Labamba director John Chena who is organizing the show, confirmed the development to The Mirror.

“As Club Labamba we brought in artists from Harare including Shinsoman, Tock Vibes, Seh Calaz, Freeman and Holy Ten. Saintfloew is the man of the moment and he will light up Chiredzi on Saturday,” he said.

Chena also said that local artists will have slots to perform. There are several activities lined up for revellers on the day.

Efforts to get a comment from Saintfloew before going to the Press were futile… www.masvingomirror.com

