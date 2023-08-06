Just In: Johannes Tomana Dies

ZIMBABWE’s envoy to the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ambassador Johannes Tomana has died.

He was 56.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Spokesperson, Mr Livit Mugejo confirmed the sad development, saying Ambassador Tomana died in Honde Valley, Zimbabwe.

Ambassador Tomana was deployed to serve as the country’s top diplomat to the Democratic Republic of Congo in September 2020 and before that, he had served as the Attorney General between 2008 and 2013.

He also served as the country’s Prosecutor General in 2013 when Zimbabwe adopted the new constitution that created the position of Prosecutor General.

https://zbcnews.co.zw/2023/08/06/former-attorney-general-ambassador-tomana-dies/

