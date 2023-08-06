Mwonzora Top Aide Defects To Chamisa

By- One of the opposition MDC led by Douglas Mwonzora and Warren Park Councillor, Tichavona Mhetu, has defected to CCC, citing Mwonzora’s lack of prospects in Zimbabwe’s upcoming elections.

Mhetu announced his resignation at a rally for CCC’s Epworth North Parliamentary candidate, Zivai Mhetu, his younger brother. He emphasised the need to support an opposition party with a realistic chance of removing the entrenched regime that has held power for 43 years. Mhetu endorsed CCC as a viable alternative, highlighting the widespread support for the party and its youthful leadership. He said:

We have been in the trenches for a very long time and no sane person who has a background of opposition politics will rally behind a candidate who does not have a realistic chance of dislodging the monstrous regime at the helm for 43 years.

I am saying to all and sundry it a good decision to rally behind an opposition party that has a chance to unseat Zanu PF.

You can see everywhere people are saying yes to CCC, yes to yellow, yes to the young and the writing is on the wall.

This departure comes just weeks after the party’s spokesperson Witness Dube defected to the ruling ZANU PF party. Mwonzora’s predicament worsened with the High Court’s ruling, which disqualified 87 of his aspiring Members of Parliament from contesting on August 23. Only 24 out of the party’s initial 210 candidates remain eligible for the election, significantly diminishing their presence.

