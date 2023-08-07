Artisanal Miner Kills Own Daughter (1) For Rituals

By A Correspondent- The police in Gokwe have arrested Thomas Muzenda, a 38-year-old artisanal miner from Village 17 Mupukuta, Chireya Gokwe North for murdering his one-year-old daughter for ritual purposes. Muzenda was arrested on August 2, 2023.

A police report seen by Pindula News says Muzenda was taken into custody in connection with the callous murder of his 1-year-old daughter, Nenyasha Muzenda, who had been reported missing.

Muzenda confessed to the crime revealing to the police that he had killed his daughter with a knife for ritual purposes. Allegedly seeking to enhance his mining activities, Muzenda an artisanal miner had consulted a traditional healer known only as Dhumba. The police were able to recover the remains of the victim from a disused well located at Zenda Mining area in Gokwe North. Reads the police report:

Ritual killings in Zimbabwe are a serious concern, involving intentional murders for the purpose of using body parts in rituals. These acts, driven by beliefs and superstitions, target men, women, and children. Despite concerted efforts by various stakeholders including the government, law enforcement agents, civil society and human rights organizations, these crimes persist.

