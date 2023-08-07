Benza Attacks CCC Members

Spread the love

Our members were allegedly attacked by Innocent Benza team, an aspiring MP for Mutasa Central from ZANU PF. The attackers were identified using two black Toyota Land Cruisers VX and a Hammer vehicle, all branded with Benza’s posters. Benza is the owner of Herentals College and also the owner of Herentals Football Club, a Premier Soccer League team. Additionally, he continues to play professional football for his team at the age of 51. #ZANUPFViolence #Mutasa-CCC

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...