CID Offices Gutted By Fire

By-The Harare Central Police’s Criminal Investigations Department (CID) offices were Sunday morning gutted by fire.

The CID offices are in the basement of the Harare Central Police Station.

In a statement to confirm the incident, ZRP said:

The ZRP confirms a fire incident which occurred at ZRP Harare Central complex between 0100 hours and 0800 hours today. Investigations are underway to find out what actually transpired.

This includes the extent of damage to the complex and contents. More details to be released in due course.

Reports suggest that three fire engines were deployed to extinguish the blaze, which was first reported at 1.30 AM.

The incident has sparked a range of opinions, with some questioning the structural soundness of the building while others speculate whether the fire was intentionally set to destroy certain individuals’ case files.

As of now, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has not issued an official statement regarding the incident, leaving room for further investigation and clarification

