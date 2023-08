President Chamisa Comforts Tinashe Chitsunge Family

THE TRAGEDY OF A BROKEN LEADERSHIP & WRONG POLITICS…

I’m here in Glen View to console and comfort Tinashe Chitsunge Family. and the community. Tinashe, who was murdered by Zpf, is survived by his wife Dzidziso 27, two children Channel 14 and Shawn 6. MHSRP

Advocate Nelson Chamisa

