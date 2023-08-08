Founding Member Of Harare Vabvuwi Choir Dies

Spread the love

Founding member for Harare MUMC Choir Vabvuwi Sekuru Samson Kamuriwo has died.

He was 83.

Kamuriwo died this morning at a local hospital after a long illness.

Writing on their social media handle, the choir expressed sadness with choir chairman Abraham Kawadza describing him as prayerful, humble and exemplary.

Kamuriwo formed part of the 40 plus men that started the legendary choir, formerly known as Harare West District MUMC Choir and was a mainstay in the early albums of the choir until his retirement.

He is survived by his wife, five children, 16 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...