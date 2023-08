Mwonzora Chickens Out Of The Presidential Race, Avoids Humiliation

Spread the love

By-MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora has chickened out of the Presidentichickened al rate two weeks before the polls.

Mwonzora announced his withdrawal Tuesday, accusing the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) of rigging the impending polls.

He said the decision of the ZEC to bar the party’s 87 MP candidates was evidence of rigging.

This withdrawal comes amidst allegations of massive irregularities by ZEC and Zanu PF.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...