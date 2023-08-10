Eat n Lick To Lose Property Over US$65k Debt

By A Correspondent| Fast food outlet Eat n’ Lick will lose property after failing to settle a US$65 000 debt for potatoes supplied a local firm Zatex Investments.

Zatex Investments through their lawyer Edwin Hamunakwadi of Hamunakwadi and Nyandoro Law Chamber approached the High Court after the failure by the food outlet to settle the bill as they had agreed.

On July 24, High Court Judge Justice Manzunzu ordered that Eat n Lick parent company Golden Crust Private Limited pay US$65 000 owed to Zatex Investments.

Eat n Lick only managed to pay US$20 000 leaving a debt of US$45 000 prompting Zatex to approach the courts again.

This resulted in them obtaining a writ of execution against Eat n Lick property with the Sheriff being ordered to attach its property.

“You are required and directed to attach and take into execution the movable goods of GOLDEN CRUST (PRIVATE) LIMITED t/a Eat n’ Lick the abovementioned defendant, of 177 Chinhoyi Strect, Harare and of the same to cause to be realised the sum of sixty five thousand united states dollars (US$65 000.00) together with interest thereon at the prescribed rate from the date of issue of the summons to the date of full payment, which it recovered by judgment of this Court on the 24h day of July 2023 in the above-mentioned suit, and also all other costs and charges of the said plaintiff in the said suit to be hercafter taxed according to law, besides all your costs thereby incurred and further to pay to the said plaintiff or its legal practitioners the sum or sums due to them with costs as above mentioned,” reads the writ.

