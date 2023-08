New President for National Chief’s Council

By A Correspondent- Chief Mtshane Khumalo has been elected as the President of the National Chief’s Council in Harare this Thursday morning.

Chief Mtshane Khumalo replaces Chief Charumbira and was elected unopposed.

The process of electing him was conducted by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission.

more to follow….

