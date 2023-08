Sekeramayi’s Pasi Nembavha Slogan Shakes Zanu PF

Spread the love

Leader of Zanu PF elderly Council, Sydney Sekeramayi, who was Robert Mugabe’s preferred successor made unusual statement during Zanu PF rally.

Sekeramayi’s statement (Pasi Nembavha ‘meaning Down with thieves) shocked Zanu PF leaders.

Watch below…

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...