Ezekiel Guti’s Corpse ‘Chased Out Of Harare’ By Journalists | RBZ MONEY DISGRACE

By Dorrothy Moyo | ANALYSIS | The sudden decision by the family of the late ZANU PF-aligned preacher, Archbishop Ezekiel Guti, to bury him outside Harare has raised questions about the sincerity of their actions. The family’s avoidance of thanking journalists who exposed their earlier intentions of a ZANU PF heroes acre burial has ignited speculations of corruption and collusion with the ruling party.

Critics argue that the family’s actions confirm revelations that Guti was involved in eroding Zimbabwean institutions and disregarding the rights of all citizens, regardless of their status. Throughout his lifetime, Guti failed to speak out against the oppression and injustice faced by the nation, particularly under the leadership of Emmerson Mnangagwa and the ZANU PF party.

This move undermines the claims made by Guti’s church, Zimbabwe Assemblies of God Africa (ZAOGA Forward in Faith), that he transformed Zimbabwe. The decision to bury him in a location where he started his spiritual journey might be seen as an attempt to portray him as a humble figure, but it doesn’t erase the lack of action he took to address the nation’s struggles during his lifetime.

The state media’s article highlighting Guti’s accomplishments and his burial location underlines the complexities of his legacy. While he is credited with establishing a mountain of miracles and a Pentecostal university, his failure to use his influence to advocate for positive change in the country is a stain on his record. The fact that his burial was accompanied by a 21-gun salute by the military raises further questions about his alignment with the ruling party.

As Zimbabweans bid farewell to Guti, his legacy remains a subject of controversy. The decision to bury him away from Harare, combined with his history of inaction in the face of social and political issues, has cast a shadow over his contributions and his church’s claims of transformation. The public’s response to his passing reflects the complex and multifaceted nature of his impact on Zimbabwe’s history.

