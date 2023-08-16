Mapositori Charm Dorcas Moyo

By Tafadzwa Muranganwa| Rising gospel diva Dorcas Moyo saluted St John Apostolic Church of the Whole World leader Bishop Dr Sydney Mabhiza for inviting her to a musical gala during ‘Mutumwa St John 2023 Declaration’ in Mhondoro on Saturday.

Addressing over 35 000 congregants who thronged the Mutumwa St John City before her scintillating act, the Bvudzi Rangu Ramera-hitmaker could not hide her appreciation of the gesture by the church’s founder and leader Bishop Dr Sydney Mabhiza inviting her to serenade the apostolic members.

“Can you join me in thanking Bishop Mabhiza for according me such a rare opportunity to perform our music ‘pasowe’ (holy ground).

” This is the first of its kind and for that I am grateful, “said the Mutare-based gospel artiste.

She later put up a memorable act with her catalogue of singalong songs including her duet with Alick Macheso ‘Mhanza Haisekwi’. It was during the performance of this duet that Gringoldinho(Taurai Boora) , son to the late actor Gringo spiced up the act with some pulsating dances that left the crowd clamouring for more.

Earlier on, Pastor Joseph Tivafire also proved his mettle in the gospel music industry as he gave a good account of himself. Another stand out performance though brief was from husky-voiced King Solomon who came up immaculately dressed for the occasion. Mambo Dhuterere who was bestowed with an ambassadorial role in St John Apostolic Church of the Whole World didn’t disappoint with his band putting up a stellar show. There were also performances from Vabati VaJehovha, Followers of Christ and Rudo Muchawaya.

The concert will remain etched in the memories of many as it featured some upcoming artistes from the church including Booster, Craig Zonke Turbo and G-Smart.

Speaking to journalists after the ‘declaration’, the church’s Information Technology and Publicity (ITP) director Ngoni Ray Mariga said the musical extravaganza was also mearnt to celebrate talent in the church.

“As a church, we value and appreciate talent so the musical show enabled some of our artistes to showcase their talents,”Mariga told journalists.

