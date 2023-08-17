Business
Miner Walks Journey Of Empowerment
17 August 2023
Spread the love

Business Correspondent

Trustford Mines owner Mr Tobias Kadenhe is a man who has seen it all in the mining industry.

Mr Kadenhe, a former artisanal miner, is keen to assist young entrepreneurs with financial and emotional support.

The good-natured businessman and miner believes vision breeds success.

He has plans to work with mining organisations for empowerment.

“If you have got a vision then there is hope. We have assisted talented young people from various sectors,” said Mr Kadenhe.

Watch below Mr Kadenhe ‘s vision to equip and empower young entrepreneurs.