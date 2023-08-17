Miner Walks Journey Of Empowerment
17 August 2023
Business Correspondent
Trustford Mines owner Mr Tobias Kadenhe is a man who has seen it all in the mining industry.
Mr Kadenhe, a former artisanal miner, is keen to assist young entrepreneurs with financial and emotional support.
The good-natured businessman and miner believes vision breeds success.
He has plans to work with mining organisations for empowerment.
“If you have got a vision then there is hope. We have assisted talented young people from various sectors,” said Mr Kadenhe.
Watch below Mr Kadenhe ‘s vision to equip and empower young entrepreneurs.