Miner Walks Journey Of Empowerment

Spread the love

Business Correspondent

Trustford Mines owner Mr Tobias Kadenhe is a man who has seen it all in the mining industry.

Mr Kadenhe, a former artisanal miner, is keen to assist young entrepreneurs with financial and emotional support.

The good-natured businessman and miner believes vision breeds success.

He has plans to work with mining organisations for empowerment.

“If you have got a vision then there is hope. We have assisted talented young people from various sectors,” said Mr Kadenhe.

Watch below Mr Kadenhe ‘s vision to equip and empower young entrepreneurs.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...