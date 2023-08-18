Mnangagwa Flies Out Again

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has left the country for Angola to attend the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) 43rd summit of Heads of State and Government, focusing on sustainable regional industrialisation.

The President will attend the summit, whose official opening is set for this Thursday.

The President was seen off at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport by Vice President General Retired Dr Constantino Chiwenga, service chiefs and senior government officials.

During the 43rd SADC Summit, the President of the Republic of Angola, His Excellency João Lourenço, will take over the chairpersonship of the regional body from Democratic Republic of Congo President His Excellency Félix Tshisekedi.

Among some of the key issues, the 43rd SADC Summit will receive a report from the Chairperson of the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation and review progress on the implementation of the priorities of the SADC Regional Indicative Strategic Development Plan of 2020 to 2030, as well as the implementation of the SADC Industrialisation Strategy and Road Map of 2015 to 2063.

The SADC Summit is responsible for the overall policy direction and control of the regional body, ultimately making it the policy-making institution.

The ordinary SADC Summit is held every year and is attended by Heads of State and Government from the 16 SADC Member States namely: Angola, Botswana, Comoros, Democratic Republic of Congo, Eswatini, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Seychelles, South Africa, United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

