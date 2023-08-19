Mnangagwa Lands SADC Post

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has arrived home after attending the 43rd SADC Ordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government in Angola.

President Mnangagwa was received at the Robert Mugabe International Airport by Vice President General Retired Dr Constantino Chiwenga, service chiefs, government ministers and senior government officials.

In Angola, Zimbabwe was elected vice chair of the regional bloc with the host nation being at the helm.

The summit focused on sustainable regional industrialisation.

The 43rd SADC Summit also reviewed progress in the implementation of regional bloc’s Regional Indicative Strategic Development Plan of 2020 to 2030, as well as the implementation of the SADC Industrialisation Strategy and Road Map of 2015 to 2063.

The ordinary SADC Summit is held annually and is attended by Heads of State and Government from the 16 SADC Member States namely: Angola, Botswana, Comoros, Democratic Republic of Congo, Eswatini, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique,

Namibia, Seychelles, South Africa, United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe.-ZBC News

