Former Mozambican President Chissano To Attend CCC Rally

By Jane Mlambo| Former Mozambican President Joachim Chissano will attend one of the two remaining rallies to be held by the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) ahead of the Wednesday polls.

This was confirmed by Presidential Spokesperson George Charamba through his Twitter account TinoedzaZvimwe.

Charamba said Chissano attended Mnangagwa’s last rally in Shurugwi, Midlands yesterday and will also attend either CCC’s Bulawayo or Harare rally.

“Former President of Mozambique, Cde Joachim Chissano is attending the Midlands Rally. As both an elder statesman and a champion on Zimbabwe Debt Resolution, the former President requested that he attends two rallies: one for Zanu PF, another for Triple C. The Zimbabwean Govt acceded to the request,” said Charamba.

Chamisa is set to address Bulawayo residents today before his final cross over rally on Monday in Harare at the Freedom Square referred by Zanu PF as Robert Mugabe Square.

Zimbabwe will go to polls on Wednesday to chose local council, parliamentary and a new President in what is another landmark event in the politics of the country.

Front runners in this plebiscite are Nelson Chamisa of CCC and Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zanu PF while National Constitutional Assembly leader Lovemore Madhuku comes as a third most visible candidate.

Other Presidential contestants include Elizabeth Valerio, Trust Chikohora, Joseph Makamba Busha, Blessing Kasiyamhuru, Harry Peter Wilson and others.

