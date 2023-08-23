Genesis Magic Continues

THE Castle Lager Premier Soccer League top five remains unchanged after another fruitful weekend for the leading pack.

Highlanders, Ngezi Platinum, Manica Diamonds, Dynamos and Chicken Inn collected maximum points at the weekend to maintain their respective positions on the PSL log.

Bulawayo giants, Highlanders took their unbeaten run to 19 matches after beating struggling Black Rhinos one-nil at Barbourfields Stadium this Sunday.

Second-placed Ngezi Platinum remained in the hunt after dismissing CAPS United one-nil on Saturday to remain five points behind Highlanders.

After a troublesome few weeks, Harare giants Dynamos were one of the big winners this weekend after a two-nil victory over Sheasham at Bata Stadium on Sunday.

The two goals scored by Jayden Barake and Eli Ilunga turned out to be the first time that Sheasham conceded at Bata Stadium after they started using their home ground.

Interim Dynamos head coach Genesis Mangombe who has overseen two victories since taking over from Herbert Maruwa showered praises on his charges.

“I am pleased with the win and it has been difficult playing away from home. I am happy we managed to create a lot of chances and to score two which is positive for us. Some things will be addressed as we progress but overall, its good progress,” he said.

Third-placed Manica Diamonds piled more pressure on struggling Triangle United after outclassing the Lowveld-based side 3-1.

Defending champions FC Platinum were dislodged from sixth position by Herentals after they were held to a one-all draw by Cranborne Bullets at Nyamhunga Stadium.

Herentals who beat Green Fuel one-nil moved into sixth position.

At the other end of the log standings struggling army side Black Rhinos still anchor the log standings followed by Cranborne Bullets, Yadah and Sheasham who are all fighting for survival after losing their respective matches.

