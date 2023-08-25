DeMbare Appoint New Manager

Spread the love

PERFORMANCE analyst Desmond Mhene has been appointed as the new Dynamos team manager, taking over from Richard Chihoro who has been reassigned to Club Liason Officer.

Mhene, who has been the team’s performance analyst will now double up as team manager until further notice.

He is not new to the Glamour Boys, having served previously as one of Kalisto Pasuwa’s backroom staff during the glory years between 2011 and 2014 when Dynamos won four Premier League titles on the bounce.

Pasuwa also took Mhene to Malawi where he won four league titles on the trot with Nyasa Big Bullets before he retraced his footsteps to DeMbare earlier this year.

He takes over from Richard Chihoro who has been reassigned to Club Liason Officer in charge of teams, including juniors and the club’s women’s team.

Chihoro’s reassignment comes after he appeared before the club’s disciplinary hearing where he faced a litany of charges alongside Assistant Coach Murape Murape.

Murape has also been reassigned to club scout where he will search for new talent to feed the club’s junior teams.

Dynamos parted ways with head coach Herbert Maruwa two weeks ago and appointed his assistant Genesis Mangombe, with the club having won the two matches on the bounce.

Under the guidance of Mangombe, Dynamos beat Simba Bhora one-nil in the Chibuku Super Cup first round before becoming the first team to score and beat Sheasham at Bata Stadium.

Meanwhile, Dynamos have applied for land to establish a Dynamos village where the club intends to set up training facilities and a clubhouse.

https://zbcnews.co.zw/2023/08/22/dynamos-appoints-new-team-manager/

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...