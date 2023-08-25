Warriors Set To Return To Action

Warriors are expected to play two friendlies during the FIFA international date that will run from September 4 to 12.

Engagements between ZIFA’s Nomalisation Committee and other Football Associations are underway as the country works on returning to international football following the lifting of the FIFA ban.

The country had spent the past year in the cold after FIFA raised sanctions following the Sports and Recreation Commission’s (SRC) suspension of the ZIFA board.

The ban was lifted last month after the appointment of a ZIFA Nomalisation Committee, allowing the nation to take part in international tournaments.

No confirmation on possible opponents have made but the Nomalisation Committee is understood to be in talks with a couple of African teams.

The games are also expected to be played away as the country has no approved stadiums to host international matches.-Soccer24 News

