Spanish Footballer Finally Speaks On Kissing Incident

Spread the love

Jenni Hermoso has broken her silence, urging action against Spain football federation president Luis Rubiales following his unsolicited kiss after the World Cup final

In a joint statement with FUTPRO, Hermoso said:

“My union FUTPRO, in coordination with my agency TMJ are taking care of defending my interests and being the interlocutors on this matter.

“From FUTPRO we express our firm and resounding condemnation of conduct that violates the dignity of women”.

“From our association, we ask the Royal Spanish Football Federation to implement the necessary protocols, ensure the rights of our players and adopt exemplary measures.

“It is essential that our national team, current world champion, is always represented by figures that project values of equality and respect in all areas.

“It is necessary to continue to advance in the fight for equality, a fight that our female players have led with determination, bringing us to the position we are in today.”

FIFAWWC #DubAtTheCup

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...