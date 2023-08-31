New Posts For Peter Ndlovu, Nyandoro At Masandawana

Esrom Nyandoro is reportedly set to get a new role at Mamelodi Sundowns.

The former Warriors international, who captained Masandawana during his playing career, has been working as a scout at the Pretoria-based club.

According to KickOff.com, Nyandoro will now be deployed to a new role within the club’s junior structures.

“There are other changes that are set to happen with the scouting department. Nyandoro will now set to coach one of the junior teams,” said a source at Sundowns, was quoted as saying by the publication.

Another Zimbabwean at Sundowns, Peter Ndlovu, is also said to have been deployed to another position at the club.

Ndlovu was working as the team manager and has taken up an unknown role within the administration at Chloorkop.

