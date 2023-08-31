Tragic Accident Claims 7

A horrific accident occurred yesterday morning on the 60-kilometre peg near Marondera along the busy Harare-Mutare Highway. A pirate taxi travelling towards Harare collided head-on with an oncoming VW Touareg vehicle.

Tragically, seven people were killed instantly at the scene of the crash, while four others suffered serious injuries. The pirate taxi, a small Honda Fit, was carrying nine passengers total including the driver.

When reporters arrived, some of the victims’ bodies remained trapped within the wreckage. Bottles of an illicit alcoholic beverage were scattered all over the roadway as well.

According to a preliminary police report, it appears the pirate taxi crossed over into the opposing traffic lane, resulting in the fatal high-speed collision. The area has been declared an official accident black spot by Mashonaland East provincial police.

An eyewitness, local vendor Mary Gomba, stated that the Honda Fit seemed to be speeding shortly before the accident occurred. Further investigation is ongoing to determine the exact causes of the crash and if excessive speed was a contributing factor.

This tragic incident serves as a reminder that unregulated transport can endanger lives. Stricter enforcement of traffic laws is needed to curb dangerous driving behaviours and prevent more loss of life on Zimbabwe’s roads. The community’s thoughts are with the families of all involved in this devastating accident.

