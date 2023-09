SA Police Gun-Down 18 Cash-In-Transit Robbers

By- South African Police have gunned down 18 cash-in-transit robbers in Makhado, Limpopo.

SAPS national police commissioner General Fannie Masemola told NewzRoom Afrika that the robbers were gunned down at one of their colleagues’ houses.

More to come…

