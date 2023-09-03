Qadr Amimi Excels In August

Versatile Ngezi Platinum left back Qadr Amini has been rewarded after setting the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League alight last month.

Amini was voted player of the month for August, with his mentor Takesure Chiragwi getting the Coach of the Month award.

The 31-year-old was in outstanding form during the month of August where he weighed in with some crucial goals as second placed Ngezi Platinum piled the pressure on log leaders Highlanders.

The two teams are separated by just two points going into match day 21 this weekend.-ZBC News

