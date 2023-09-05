CCC Champion Dies

Spread the love

Sad News For CCC Masvingo Central!!

Takawira Bhohwo Ward 18 Chief Election Agent is no more. Change Champion Takawira Bhohwo was a teacher at Mandere Primary School in ward 21.

During the election period he was our Chief Election Agent for ward 18.As Masvingo Central we have lost a great leader . Very dedicated and hard working. As Masvingo Central Chief Election Agent , when ZEC demanded that accompanying of Local government ballot papers was giving problems i called upon Takawira Bhohwo and Lucia Makufa of ward 17 to give help. They did the work perfectly well.

Change Champion Takawira Bhohwo attended yesterday consultation meeting in a very jovial mood. Around 0330 hr Change Champions Clr Francis Tazvitya and Fortunate Madzvimbo broke the sad news that Takawira Bhohwo had committed suicide.

Funeral arrangements are still to be announced. He is most likely to be buried at his home near Chikava Primary School which is less than 800metres from the Muchakata–Mashate main tarred road.

All CCC members in Masvingo Central and Masvingo Province we must attend to send a clear message to ZanuPF that they rigged this election.

Yours in struggle

Chitando Jeffryson Masvingo Central Chief Election Agent

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...