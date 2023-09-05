Mai TT Shines From Prison

By- Convicted comedian and socialite Mai TT has shone from Prison.

Despite her incarceration, the comedian showed that she still commands a huge fan base.

She was found guilty of defaulting community service eight years ago and for theft of trust property.

Mai TT has been in prison for over two months now but her first public appearance, at the country’s premier agricultural show at the weekend, showed she has lost none of her appeal.

Her fans have been showering her with love and praise for her performance at the show.

Her supporters turned up in full force and demonstrated their unwavering support for their beloved comedian despite the personal challenges she is facing.

Social media platforms have been in meltdown with messages of support, appreciation and encouragement towards the comedy and social media star.

However, others say they hope she will be reformed by the time she comes out of jail. H Metro

