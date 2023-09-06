Warriors Dismiss Nigeria

Zimbabwe clinched the invitational President’s Inauguration Cup after beating Namibia 5-4 on penalties on Monday.

The match was arranged to celebrate the inauguration of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s second term.

This marked the first time since January 2022 that the national team has played an international game following the lifting of the FIFA ban in July.

Sunday Chidzambga took charge of the locally-based team with the assistance of Lizwe Sweswe.

The Warriors launched an early pressure and secured the breakthrough in the second minute through Mthokozisi Msebe, who slotted home from inside the box.

The hosts continued to dominate the pace in the initial moments of the game.

Namibia soon found their way into the game and equalised on the half hour mark through Jackson Eliakim.

Zimbabwe didn’t take too long to restore their lead, with Farai Banda finding the back of the net on minute 36.

The visitors equalised again in the second half through Edward Kambanda after some poor defending by the Warriors.

The goal forced the encounter into a draw after the end of the ninety minutes.

The penalty shootout followed to decide the match and Zimbabwe won it 5-4 after converting five of their six kicks, while Namibia missed two.- Soccer24 News

