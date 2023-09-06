West Group Security Services Scoops Top ZAS Award

By Business Reporter- It was all smiles for West Group Security Services at its inaugural exhibition at the Zimbabwe Agricultural Show when it was named the best under the Commercial exhibition category.

The ever-growing private security company received its accolade – the prestigious floating trophy from guest of honour President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Co-director Dr Oliver Chibage, who was at present to receive the trophy, said: “We have been awarded the prestigious floating trophy for “Best First Commercial Exhibit” at the annual Zimbabwe Agricultural Show. The award highlights the exceptional quality and commitment of West Group Security Services in delivering top-notch security solutions to businesses across the nation”.

The company was jointly co-founded by Mrs Joanna Sharpe and Dr Chibage to provide employment to church members and the youth. The company has now outgrown church employment and is now recruiting school leavers and experienced ex-servicemen.

The company employs over 500 people and is poised to grow into one of the finest private security companies offering a variety of services that include undercover operations, debt collection, escort duties, VIP protection, surveillance duties, reception and customer care, crowd control and dog patrols among a host of other customer specific requirements.

The company showcased a wide range of advanced security services and technology tailored to meet the unique needs of different clients.

The range of services includes manned guarding, CCTV surveillance, access control systems, alarm response, risk assessment, and emergency planning.

“We ensure that our clients receive cutting-edge solutions capable of mitigating the evolving security challenges faced in today’s world,” he said.

