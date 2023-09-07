Chamisa Makes a Vow: Even Against All Odds, CHANGE Must Prevail

Spread the love

In a resolute message posted on Twitter, opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa has vowed to persevere “even against all odds” in the face of what he described as a “flawed, rigged, manipulated, stolen, and discredited election.”

Chamisa’s message comes as a rallying call to his supporters and fellow citizens who, he claims, “overwhelmingly voted for CHANGE across the rural and urban divide.”

With determination in his words, Chamisa declared, “That CHANGE must happen and be felt. We will not compromise on this! Together, we lead!” The tweet was accompanied by the hashtags #ForEveryone and #Godisinit, indicating Chamisa’s belief in divine intervention and his commitment to representing all citizens.

Chamisa’s statement comes as a response to the controversial election results that have been a subject of contention in recent weeks.

His supporters have accused the ruling party of unfair tactics and electoral manipulation, leading to widespread protests and calls for electoral transparency.

The CCC leader’s unwavering resolve to press for change in the face of adversity has resonated with many of his followers. His call for unity and persistence in the pursuit of a better future has sparked conversations across social media platforms, with supporters expressing their solidarity and determination to see change come to fruition.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...