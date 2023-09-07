Fuel Price Up, Just After Mnangagwa Swearing-In

By-The fuel price has gone up just three days after Emmerson Mnangagwa was sworn in as the country’s President.

The country’s energy regulator, ZERA, announced the price hikes Thursday.

According to ZERA, the new prices are $1.65 per litre of petrol and $ 1.76 for diesel.

Before the new price, petrol cost $1.61 while diesel was pegged at $1.65 per litre.

Few service stations accept the Zimbabwe dollar, but for those that do, a litre of diesel is now Z$ 8160.44 and petrol Z$7 648.14, respectively.

“The prices are for September 2023 based on M-1 and they will be effective up to 3 October 2023. The public and operators are advised that the blending ratio is at E20,” said Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority in a Thursday notice.

