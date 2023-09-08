Man who snatched friend’s wife bashed

A Plumtree man is regretting introducing his friend to his wife as the latter later snatched her.

The matter came to light at the Plumtree Magistrates Courts yesterday where Trust Ndlovu (40) was convicted for assaulting his friend Mehluli Ncube (42) for snatching his wife only identified as Siphethokuhle.

Ndlovu pleaded guilty to the charge and was sentenced to a year in prison by magistrate Joshua Nembaware.

Nembaware commuted the sentence to 210 hours of community service.

Prosecutors said on August 17 around 10pm, Ndlovu went to Sipethokhuhle’s parent’s house and found her seated in Ncube’s car.

Ndlovu assaulted Ncube with open hands and a police report was filed, leading to his arrest.

