The English Football Association (EFA) has hit Liverpool captain Virgil Van Dijk with another match ban and also fined him £100,000.

The Dutch defender recently served a one-match ban for his straight red card in their 2-1 win over Newcastle United a fortnight ago.

The expulsion came after he denied Alexander Isaak a goal-scoring opportunity by means of a foul.

Following the red card, the Reds skipper was seen remonstrating with referee John Brookes and fourth official Craig Pawson and used foul language.

The remonstration has now attracted a separate one-match ban and a fine after Van Dijk pleaded guilty of using abusive language.

The Dutchman, who missed Liverpool’s win over Aston Villa last Sunday, will now also be suspended for the trip to Wolves next weekend.

A statement by the English FA reads: “Virgil van Dijk has been suspended for one match and fined £100,000 for breaching FA Rule E3.1 during Liverpool s Premier League fixture against Newcastle United on Sunday 27 August.

“The defender admitted that he acted in an improper manner and used abusive and insulting words towards a match official after being sent off in the 29th minute, and the sanctions were subsequently imposed by an independent Regulatory Commission. Full written reasons for this case will be published in due course.”

