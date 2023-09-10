Zanu PF Steals Another Election

By- Zanu PF has been accused of rigging the election of the Speaker of the National Assembly and the Deputy.

Zanu PF’s Jacob Mudenda and Tsitsi Gezi were re-elected unopposed as the Speaker of the National Assembly and Deputy, respectively last week.

CCC Members of Parliament arrived late for the election that was held on Friday morning at the New Parliament Building in Mt Hampden.

Addressing journalists yesterday, CCC chief whip Amos Chibaya accused ZANU PF of “rigging” the election. Chibaya said:

We had our candidate Eric Matinenga together with Honorable Gumede from Bulawayo.

We had informed the Clerk of Parliament that we would do a caucus to select our candidates in the morning.

We had agreed with the Clerk that the proceedings would begin at 11 AM but we were shocked when we walked in hearing that the election had been done.

They are rigging in Parliament the same way they did in the national elections. We will sit down and chart the way forward.

CCC fielded candidates to contest for the position of President and Deputy President of the Senate.

ZANU PF’s Mabel Chinomona was re-elected as the President of the Senate with Retired General (Rtd) Mike Nyambuya re-elected her deputy.

Chinomona garnered 50 votes beating CCC’s Felix Magalela Sibanda who received 25 votes.

Nyambuya was elected Deputy President of the Senate after getting 49 votes, against CCC’s Maggie Chakabuda who received 26 votes.

-NewZimbabwe.com.

