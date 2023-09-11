Incoming Bulawayo Mayor Calls For Peace Post Dynamos-Highlanders Match Violence

Spread the love

Bulawayo – In the wake of recent skirmishes that marred the football match between Harare giants Dynamos and Highlanders at Barbourfields Stadium, incoming Mayor of Bulawayo, Councilor David Coltart, has issued a heartfelt plea for peace and unity in the city.

The incident, which occurred yesterday, started after Dynamos took an early 2-0 lead resulted in the match being abandoned while police ended up dispersing rowdy Highlanders supporters who were protesting what they called poor officiating by the referees.

Councilor Coltart, who is set to assume the mayoral position, took to Twitter to express his concern and call for calm.

“I’m concerned about the incident at Barbourfields yesterday. It’s critical that all responsible football & political leaders act responsibly to understand the underlying emotions behind the incident & address them fairly. Bulawayo is a peaceful city & we need to keep it that way.”

In his tweet, Councilor Coltart emphasized the importance of understanding the underlying emotions behind the incident. This recognition of the deeper issues at play suggests a commitment to addressing the root causes of such conflicts rather than merely dealing with their immediate consequences.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...