Mnangagwa Announces His Old-New Cabinet

By-President Emmerson Mnangagwa Monday announced an old-new Cabinet dominated by his family, friends and loyalists.

Below is the list:

Cabinet List

Minister of Finance and Investment Promotion- Prof Mthuli Ncube Deputy Kuda Mnangagwa

Minister of Veterans of Liberation Struggle- Chris Mutsvangwa Deputy Monica Mavhunga

Minister of Youth Empowerment and Development- Tino Machakaire Deputy Junior Mupamhanga

Minister of Sports, Recreation Arts and Culture- Dr Kirsty Coventry Deputy Emily Jesiya

Minister of Environment-Mangaliso Ndlovu Deputy John Paradza

Minister of Tourism and Hospitality- Barbara Rwodzi Deputy Tongai Mnangagwa

Minister of Defence- Oppah Muchinguri Deputy Brig Gen Levy Maihlome

Minister of Women’s Affairs- Monica Mutsvangwa Deputy Jennifer Mhlanga

Minister of Local Govenrment – Winston Chitando

Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Jenfan Muswere

Minister of ICT Tatenda Mavetera

Minister of Health and Childcare Dr Douglas Mombeshora

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Ambassador Frederick Shava

Minister of Home Affairs- Kazembe Kazembe

Minister Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs- Ziyambi Ziyambi Deputy Obert Mazungunye

Minister of Mines and Mining Development- Zhemu Soda

Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development- Professor Amon Murwira Deputy Simelisizwe Sibanda

Minister of Primary and Secondary Education Mr T Moyo Deputy Angeline Gata

Minister of Public Service- July Moyo-Deputy-Mercy Dinha

Minister of Industry and Commerce Sithembiso Nyoni

Minister of Energy and Power Development Edgar Moyo

Minister of Transport- Felix Mhona

Minister of National Housing and Social Amenities- Daniel Garwe –Deputy Yeukai Simbanegavi

Minister Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development-Dr Anxious Masuka Deputies-Vangelis Haritatos and Davis Marapira

Minister of State for Provincial Affairs in the Office of the President and Cabinet-Lovemore Matuke

Minister of State in Office of the President and Cabinet Skills Audit-Professor Paul Mavima

