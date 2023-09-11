By-President Emmerson Mnangagwa Monday announced an old-new Cabinet dominated by his family, friends and loyalists.
Below is the list:
Cabinet List
Minister of Finance and Investment Promotion- Prof Mthuli Ncube Deputy Kuda Mnangagwa
Minister of Veterans of Liberation Struggle- Chris Mutsvangwa Deputy Monica Mavhunga
Minister of Youth Empowerment and Development- Tino Machakaire Deputy Junior Mupamhanga
Minister of Sports, Recreation Arts and Culture- Dr Kirsty Coventry Deputy Emily Jesiya
Minister of Environment-Mangaliso Ndlovu Deputy John Paradza
Minister of Tourism and Hospitality- Barbara Rwodzi Deputy Tongai Mnangagwa
Minister of Defence- Oppah Muchinguri Deputy Brig Gen Levy Maihlome
Minister of Women’s Affairs- Monica Mutsvangwa Deputy Jennifer Mhlanga
Minister of Local Govenrment – Winston Chitando
Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Jenfan Muswere
Minister of ICT Tatenda Mavetera
Minister of Health and Childcare Dr Douglas Mombeshora
Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Ambassador Frederick Shava
Minister of Home Affairs- Kazembe Kazembe
Minister Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs- Ziyambi Ziyambi Deputy Obert Mazungunye
Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services- Jenfan Muswere
Minister of ICT Tatenda Mavetera
Minister of Mines and Mining Development- Zhemu Soda
Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development- Professor Amon Murwira Deputy Simelisizwe Sibanda
Minister of Primary and Secondary Education Mr T Moyo Deputy Angeline Gata
Minister of Public Service- July Moyo-Deputy-Mercy Dinha
Minister of Industry and Commerce Sithembiso Nyoni
Minister of Public Service July Moyo
Minister of Energy and Power Development Edgar Moyo
Minister of Transport- Felix Mhona
Minister of Energy and Power Development-Edgar Moyo
Minister of National Housing and Social Amenities- Daniel Garwe –Deputy Yeukai Simbanegavi
Minister Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development-Dr Anxious Masuka Deputies-Vangelis Haritatos and Davis Marapira
Minister of Health and Childcare- Dr Douglas Mombeshora
Minister of State for Provincial Affairs in the Office of the President and Cabinet-Lovemore Matuke
Minister of State in Office of the President and Cabinet Skills Audit-Professor Paul Mavima