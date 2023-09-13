Bonucci In Legal Battle With Juventus

Former Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci is set to launch a legal battle against the Turin club, according several reports.

The defender left Juve to join Union Berlin last month after spending the majority of his professional career at the Italian side.

He had two spells at the Serie A club between 2010 and 2017, and 2018 to 2023.

He terminated his contract last month before moving to the Bundesliga.

The play now wants to sue his former club because “he suffered harm to his professional image due to the claimed lack of proper training and preparation opportunities”.

Bonucci also missed the Serie A team’s preseason trip to the United States last month.

The Euro 2020 winner is alleged to not be seeking personal gain from the legal action, and sees it more as a matter of principle.

It’s claimed that any money he is awarded will go to children’s hospital Neuroland.-Soccer24 News

