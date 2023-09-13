Dhlakama Returns Home

Spread the love

RESPECTED coach Rodwell Dhlakama is delighted to be coaching football in his home area after leading Green Fuel to a one-nil victory over Sheasham in their first match playing at Green Fuel stadium in Chisumbanje on Saturday.

History was made on Saturday as Castle Lager Premier Soccer League football was played in Chisumbanje for the first time in Zimbabwe’s history when Green Fuel got the better of Sheasham at Green Fuel stadium.

The newly refurbished stadium was recently approved to host topflight matches and it opened its doors on Saturday to a rousing crowd that wanted to catch a glimpse of the action and the home team did not disappoint.

But for Rodwell Dhlakama, it was an emotional moment.

“I am emotionally attached to this team, I am from this area and just helping out the boys from this neighbourhood makes me very proud and more over leading a professional team it means a lot,” he said.

Green Fuel head coach Rodwell Dhlakama was born and raised at Chikore Mission in Chipinge, just 50 kilometres away from Chisumbanje where he is now working.

For the first time, he feels he is now coaching a home team after having led clubs like Monomotapa, Chapungu, Ngezi Platinum Stars and various other foreign clubs.

He took over at Green Fuel together with his trusted lieutenants Darlington Dodo and Innocent Chogugudza after seven matches this season when the team was rock bottom, but he has masterminded a great revival and the club is occupying 8th position on the PSL log with 29 points after 22 matches.

In other matches played on Saturday, Ngezi Platinum Stars returned to the top of the log after a narrow one-nil victory over Manica Diamonds, while defending champions FC Platinum continued with their resurgence after edging CAPS United 2-1 at Mandava Stadium.

Relegation haunted Triangle and Black Rhinos shared the spoils in a one-all draw, same as Chicken Inn and Bulawayo Chiefs.

On Sunday, the much-anticipated Battle of Zimbabwe between Dynamos and Highlanders was abandoned in the 40th minute after crowd trouble, with DeMbare leading two-nil.

Yadah briefly moved out of the relegation zone after beating fellow struggles Cranborne Bullets one-nil, while Simba Bhora replaced Yadah in the bottom four after a goalless draw against Hwange at the Colliery.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...