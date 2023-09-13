Kademaunga’s Arrest Part Of Zanu PF Machinations To Regain Two Thirds Majority In Parly, Says ZAPU

By A Correspondent| Following the arrest of Sunningdale legislator Maureen Kademaunga, opposition members have expressed fear that it could be part of the ruling party machinations to retain its two thirds majority in parliament.

Kademaunga was arrested and detained at Harare Central Police Station in connection with attempted murder and malicious damage to property.

Posting on Twitter, ZAPU said the arrest of Kademaunga is Zanu PF’s bid to regain its firm grip in parliament so that it can railroad its policies and constitutional amendments.

“In pursuit of a 2 thirds majority. We need fireproof vests not bible verses! If we don’t come together and resist now, we will all be taken one by one! Screen grab this tweet,” ZAPU said.

CCC Spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi has also condemned Kademaunga’s arrest saying the charges against her are cooked up.

“We condemn the arrest & detention of Hon. @MaureenKade MP for Sunnindale constituency. Like all political prisoners, Maureen is being detained at Harare Central Police Station on flimsy & cooked up charges. Mr. Mnangagwa has heightened repression & vindication against our Party leaders, activists, members, supporters & the generality of the Citizens for voting for @nelsonchamisa & @CCCZimbabwe,” said Mkwananzi.

