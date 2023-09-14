Fresh Details On Prison Boss’ Mysterious Death

By James Gwati- Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services’s Assistant Commissioner Renias Chiwakaya has died of suspected food poisoning.

Ass Comm Chiwakaya passed on a short illness at Chikurubi Prison Complex early this week.

His colleagues at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison said the vocal war veteran suffered a stroke, collapsed, and died.

They said his death was highly linked to food poisoning.

Chiwakaya, a decorated military veteran, was vocal in challenging nepotism and corruption by both ZPCS booses and the Zanu PF government.

During his days, he was not afraid of confronting his bosses whenever he felt that the rights of juniors had been suppressed.

He could also challenge the regime without fear, saying that the revolutionary party had lost the ethos of the liberation struggle.

