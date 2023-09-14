Kademaunga, Mashozhera Are Just Victims of A Complex Issue

By Elia Ntali| Newly elected Member of Parliament for Sunningdale Constituency, Maureen Kademaunga, and Ward 10 Councillor Clayd Mashozhera appeared before a Harare Magistrate court today, facing three counts of attempted murder and malicious damage to property.

The charges stem from an incident that allegedly occurred on August 23, 2023, when three complainants were attacked near Metro-Peech in Harare.

During the altercation, a Toyota Spacio vehicle was set on fire.

One of the complainants in the case is Cyril Nyauchi, a Zanu PF local authority candidate for Ward 10.

However, sources close to the developments have raised doubts about the allegations against Kademaunga and Mashozhera.

According to one source, “This is an internal matter involving disgruntled CCC members who were trounced during the citizen consensus which sought to choose candidates to represent the party. The same people are now dining with the enemy (Zanu PF members) to sacrifice their rivals. Money is exchanging hands, and the people involved are known.

“Placing Mashozhera on the wanted list is the biggest joke of the year so far. If they really wanted him, why didn’t they arrest him during the Council swearing in ceremony where he took oath of office, this is just politics at play,”

Surprisingly, Kademaunga has already been acquitted, while a bail ruling for Clayd Mashozhera is expected tomorrow afternoon.

Another source claimed that the two might be victims of Zanu PF factional politics in Sunningdale suburb.

“CCC members are just being smeared; they are victims of Zanu PF factional fights in the suburb. Victims of the August 23rd incident know who attacked them, but there are individuals driven by greed and hidden agendas. Numerous issues are happening behind the scenes, with some individuals allegedly bribing police officers to implicate CCC members,” said the source

Recently, police summoned former Ward 10 Councillor Hammy Madzingira in connection with the matter however, he was released without charge.

The investigating officer in the case is Panganai Gwati from the Law-and-Order department, who gained notoriety for disrupting a recent CCC press conference in Harare recently.

