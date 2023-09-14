Masvingo To Spend Another Week Without Mayor

Spread the love

MASVINGO-City of Masvingo will last another week without a Mayor and the deputy as the councillors mandatory induction workshop ends on Saturday.

City Public Relations Officer Ashleigh Jinjika confirmed the matter to The Mirror. She said the two day workshop will be held at Flamboyant , a Regency Group Hotel from Friday-Saturday.

Jinjika added that a date for the election of mayor, the deputy, and committee chairpersons is yet to be set.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works Zvinechimwe Churu ordered all local authorities to elect mayors and their deputies after conducting induction workshops.

The memo seen by The Mirror is dated September 4, 2023, and signed by Churu. It is addressed to all town clerks and chief executive officers (CEO).

“Please be advised that the Ministry is rolling out the 1st phase of the induction training as detailed in my letter dated 11 August 2023, starting from 7 September 2023. The induction is expected to be concluded in 14 days… www.masvingomirror.com

https://masvingomirror.com/masvingo-mayor-election-still-far/

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...