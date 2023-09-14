US Donates Military Helicopters To HH As Zim Provokes War Against Zambia

By-The United States Government has donated four advanced high-performance helicopters to Zambia and offered a comprehensive three-year training program for staff.

General Michael Langley, the Commander of United States Africa Command (AFRICOM), announced this during a media briefing. He emphasised that these helicopters would enhance Zambia’s ability to participate in United Nations (UN) peacekeeping missions throughout Africa, further demonstrating the country’s commitment to fostering stability and peace in the region. General Langley was quoted by local media saying :

These high-performance helicopters will not only support Zambia in its vital role in UN peacekeeping missions but also stand ready to respond to future disasters, mitigate the effects of climate change, and provide assistance to neighboring nations.

Lieutenant General Sitali Alibuzwi, the Zambia Army Commander, expressed gratitude and acknowledged the military’s numerous agreements with different countries, emphasizing Zambia’s commitment to fostering international cooperation for mutual benefit.

U.S. Ambassador to Zambia Michael Gonzalas highlighted the multifaceted nature of the relationship between the United States and Zambia. He emphasized that the partnership extends beyond military support to include health initiatives and other important sectors. Both nations share a commitment to enhancing stability, security, and overall development in Zambia and the region.

This comes after Zanu PF had declared war on Zambia for exposing rigging in the last month’s election. Zambia’s Dr. Nevers Mumba Zambia’s former Deputy President leading the SEOM, criticised the elections alleging they were not free, fair, and credible. He received death threats from some senior government officials in Zimbabwe.

