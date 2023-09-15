Council Police Caught Taking Bribe From A Businessman

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| A local tabloid has exposed Municipal police officers who were filmed while taking a bribe from a Braeside man who is allegedly operating a business at his home.

From the circulating video, three Municipal cops were seen at a house in Braeside while in conversation with a man who later follows them to their cars.

He pulls his hand into his back pocket and hands over something to municipal cops who were about to leave in their Toyota Sienta.

Municipal cops receive "a bribe" from a Braeside man for operating an undisclosed business at his home.



Video: @NyamayaroArron pic.twitter.com/B6vJwFfaiY — H-Metro (@HMetro_) September 14, 2023

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...