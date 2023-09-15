Harare Regime Torments CCC Female MPs, Councillors

By A Correspondent

CCC city of Harare proportional representation councillor, Chido Mutize Hamauswa has challenged the Zimbabwe Republic Police to stop tormenting the party’s female candidates.

According to Hamauswa, the arrest of newly elected CCC deputy mayor, Kudzai Kadzombe, reflects the police’s violation of women’s rights.

Deputy Mayor Kadzombe has been arrested by Malborough Police.

She is being accused of assaulting a ZANUPF member in Malborough during the recent Harmonized elections.

She will appear at Harare Rotten Raw Magistrate Court tomorrow Friday @8.15am.

She is being represanted by Jeremiah Bhamu of ZLHR.

Speaking on Kadzombe’s arrest, Hamauswa said:

“We are being subjected to blatant abuse of women’s rights by the police. Of concern is the fact that police are targeting CCC female MPs and councillors.

We are getting to a situation where are gravely worried about the selective persecution of our female candidates.

Deputy Mayor Kadzombe’s case is trivial. It’s really embarrassing to note that the police are busy terrorising CCC candidates. It’s a reflection of the ZRP’s desperation and calculated gimmicks meant to cow women in politics into submission. “

