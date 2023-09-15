Panicky Mnangagwa Arrests Chamisa Top Aide
15 September 2023
Tinashe Sambiri
The Zanu PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration has arrested CCC deputy spokesperson Gift Ostallos Siziba again.
Siziba, a Member of Parliament for Pelandaba Tshabalala was arrested in Harare on Friday morning.
The vibrant CCC deputy spokesperson was arrested for writing on X “we fear fokol.”
See CCC statement below :
BREAKING: Hon. @Cde_Ostallos, our Member of Parliament (MP) for Pelandaba Tshabalala, has been unjustly slapped with two more trumped-up charges. Here are the three false charges:
- Posting his picture on his X account with the caption “we fear fokol.”
- Singing in the house of a FAZ double candidate.
- Tearing down election posters.
This continued targeted persecution against our members must be immediately stopped.