Police Says They Are Not Investigating Their Boss

Zimbabwean police have refuted and condemned as false and malicious the rumors being disseminated by certain criminal elements suggesting their interest in interviewing President Mnangagwa.

According to law enforcement authorities, they will diligently pursue legal action against individuals engaged in criminal activities and political activists seeking to tarnish the reputation of President Mnangagwa’s office and the police force.

In an official statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi affirmed that investigations have been initiated with the aim of apprehending those responsible for these false claims.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police unequivocally rejects a counterfeit and baseless press statement issued by a criminal, falsely alleging that the Police has intentions to interview His Excellency, The President of The Republic of Zimbabwe, Head of State and Government, and Commander in Chief of The Zimbabwe Defence Forces, Cde, Dr. Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa.”

“The counterfeit statement is dated 14th September 2023. The Police dismisses this fraudulent statement with the utmost disdain,” he stated.

Assistant Commissioner Nyathi clarified that the police are not conducting any investigations involving President Dr. Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa. He emphasized that legal measures will be taken against those engaging in criminal activities or political activism aimed at besmirching the reputation of President Mnangagwa and the Zimbabwe Republic Police.

“It has been determined through inquiries that the fraudulent press statement was manipulated, edited, and endorsed with fabricated details. The Zimbabwe Republic Police is currently conducting investigations to apprehend the individuals behind the issuance of this false and fabricated press statement in the name of the Zimbabwe Republic Police,” Asst Comm Nyathi added.

